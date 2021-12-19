Ernie Hudson – A New Ghostbusters Game is “Definitely Happening”

Back in October, rumours appeared online suggesting that Illfonic, the developers best known for Friday the 13th, had been given the go-ahead to create a brand new Ghostbusters video game. Since then, however, news on the subject had gone rather quiet. – Following a report via Eurogamer, however, Ernie Hudson (perhaps most famous for playing Winston Zeddemore) has categorically confirmed that this is 100% “definitely happening”.

Ghostbusters The Video Game… 2?

Speaking in an interview, Ernie Hudson confirmed that he’d only recently been contacted regarding providing voice work for the title. With him also apparently confirming Dan Aykroyd’s involvement, it seems to not only categorically confirm that a new Ghostbusters game is well into development, but that in terms of its plot, it will be, at least in part, focusing or involving some of the original cast members. Albeit, as you might expect, Bill Murray is still seemingly sitting on the fence as he often does with most projects these days.

“I just got an e-mail, because we’re doing another video game. They’re scheduling it now to do the recording and I’m not too sure who’s going to do it. I know me and [Dan Aykroyd], I think, I’m not sure if [Bill Murray] will do anything on it.”

What Can We Expect?

This is an interesting question. While the latest film has clearly looked to pass the torch, while potentially opening up a brand new story with new characters (and yes, I’m ignoring that abomination from 2016), videos games do, of course, allow the possibility to give the fans what they really want. Namely, another chapter from the original cast. – Now, admittedly, with the sad passing of Harold Ramis, this would clearly be a tricky problem. I don’t think I’m alone in the opinion that, without him, it just couldn’t ever really feel the same again. Not even if they managed to find a really convincing voice actor to stand in.

Given that the new Ghostbusters game is undoubtedly going to represent some kind of 4-player CO-OP title (likely in the vein of Dead by Daylight, Phasmophobia, Left 4 Dead, etc.), however, it’s entirely possible that this will allow us to have a full-blown roster of characters including not just members of the original cast, but also those from the newer movies. And in this regard, yes, I’ll allow the 2016 release to come to the party.

As for when we’ll know more though? Well, we probably shouldn’t expect anything firm for at least another 6 months. With dialogue clearly entering the recording phase, however, the good news is that work on the new Ghostbusters game is definitely well underway!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!