ESO: Dragonhold Update Now Live – Explore Southern Elsweyr!

The good news is, today Bethesda unleashed the culmination of the Season of the Dragon. This year-long event has been pretty amazing. Offering up an interconnected adventure of dungeons, zones, events and more.

ESO: Dragonhold

The new update will bring your adventure to aband new zone in Southern Elsweyr. It’ll feature three new biomes, loads of delves, bosses, quests. Basically, everything you would expect with a new zone. Plus, it’ll let you complete the last chapter (we think) in the year of the dragon. What ESO has planned after that will no doubt follow in the new year. Either way, I’m eager to see how the game developers. It’s certainly come a VERY long way from its launch around five years ago.

Press Release

The Season of the Dragon culminates with Dragonhold, the latest DLC game pack for The Elder Scrolls Online! Venture into Southern Elsweyr, restore the ancient Dragonguard order, and help Sai Sahan put an end to the Dragon threat once and for all. Learn all about the DLC and Update 24 base-game patch in this launch article.

A new zone to explore: the lawless region of Southern Elsweyr

An epic new main story to complete

All-new side quests, Dragons, world bosses, and delves

Exclusive Season of the Dragon bonus quests

New rewards, including unique achievements and collectables

The first wave of base-game performance improvements

And more!

Trailer

“The rage of Dragons has brought its fire and fury to the ruined region of Southern Elsweyr, and the people of this once-great kingdom fight to survive. The monstrous Dragon Kaalgrontiid, bolstered with all-new allies, returns more powerful than ever. In Dragonhold, you must stand with Sai Sahan, restore the Dragonguard, and together, finally put an end the Season of the Dragon year-long adventure!” – Bethesda

Update 24

The new content also launches alongside Update 24, which sees a wave of new fixes and tweaks to the game. For full details, hit up the ESO blog here.

Availability

The content is now live on PC and Mac. Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players will make their mark on Southern Elsweyr on November 5th