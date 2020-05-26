ESO Greymoor Launches Today – Are You Ready?

That’s right folks, the long-awaited the Elder Scrolls Online Greymoor expansion launches today. Despite all this lockdown stuff going on, the team has managed to get the release date with just a single weeks delay. Pretty impressive if you ask me. So what do you need to do to play it?

ESO Pre-Order or Whatever

You can still pre-order, but only just, that ship will sail in a few hours I’m sure. However, it’ll be available directly from the Elder Scrolls Online website or in-game store. It is not included in the ESO+ membership, however, the release should see last years Elswyr content elevated to be included in ESO+. You can likely buy digital codes from other retailers too.

Choose your edition and platform here.

How to Start the Story

There are actually a few ways you can approach this one. You can just jump on a Wayshrine and teleport to the zone. You can bet your ass someone will run over with a quest market over their head claiming you’re the one they’ve been waiting for, or something to that effect. You can open up your Collection menu, select the quest from the Stories sub menu and then take the boat that will drop you off in Solitude. I think that’ll be the best option myself.

However, option three is tempting. Start a completely new character. You’ll start the game with the (optional) new tutorial. After that, you’ll be dropped off in Western Skyrim.

Don’t forget, there’s a prequel quest in the game and the Harrowstorm DLC pack that lead into this. So no need to wait, go play those too!

What’s New

The expansion overhauls a lot, as it launches alongside a major title update. The new Antiquities system will add the option to become a treasure hunter. You can head to the Antiquarian Circle or Blackreach. There’s an update to some equipment and trials, there’s obviously a lot of patches. Of course, there are the re-vamped-vampire skills. Oh and we get to see what the lands of Skyrim looked like a 1000 years before it became the game we know.

Five Things You Didn’t Know About ESO: Greymoor

Everything Else?

I don’t know the update size in total. My client is downloading it right now. The update is mandatory for all players and we expect servers to be offline while they get everything updated and the inevitable launch issues kicked into shape. See you in Solitude!

Keep in mind the game launches on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on June 9th. PC and Mac launch is 26th of May, well, TODAY!