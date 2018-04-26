Europol Shuts Down The Largest Freelance Cyber Attack Website

Cyber Attack Service Website Gets Shutdown By Europol

You can get pretty much anything on the internet these days. A new pair of shoes, video games and even, apparently, the services of hackers. One such website webstresser.org offered a service which allowed people to pay for cyber attacks. For a price, you could arrange for a team to shut down websites usually via denial of service (DDOS) attacks.

Following a spate of international arrests of the website’s administrators though, in a report via CNET, the website has now officially been shut down.

How effective were they

The figures in the report suggest that the website was very efficient in their task. Their services could be bought for as little as $20 a month and with such low prices, it is believed that the website was directly involved in around 4 million cyber attacks. Clearly a very significant number and a testament to their popularity.

The website had, at its peak over 125,000 individual members. Clearly a lot of people with a lot of grudges. These, in addition, with the resources available to spread a bit of misery online. One of the main attractive features was that it allowed people with no technical knowledge what-so-ever the capability of being able to attack websites via proxy. Literally, anyone was able to hire these people to attack anyone.

Confirmed attacks

The website is being credited for having conducted attacks on many major organizations. These include banks, governments and, in addition, even gaming websites.The report even suggests that the website launched attacks on seven of the UK’s largest banks last November with some highly damaging results. If that wasn’t enough they also claim disrupting or shutting down Fortnite and PUBG servers with attacks.

As part of the operation, the 4 main website administrators were arrested and in addition, several of the more highly active members. The internet can, for the moment, breath a small sigh of relief. Just for a moment though. The next website is surely only around the corner.

What do you think about this? Surprised at the shutdown? Do you know of any other websites that do this? In addition, will this deter them? – Let us know in the comments!