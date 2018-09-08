Ever Wondered What DOOM 2016 Looks like in Third-Person View?

Let’s just say Doom was not designed for third-person.

The heavily-anticipated reboot of Doom came out in 2016 courtesy of id Software, and it is still regarded as one of the best games of the year. Still, two years into its release and we’re still finding out new details about this game. For example, we now know that Doom wasn’t designed for third-person view play at all, mainly because the player’s 3D model is incomplete. The news comes courtesy of a YouTuber named “Shesez,” who released a video showing off Doom’s awkward third-person perspective. Apparently, the model does have arms and legs, but it is lacking a head.

Why can’t I see my feet when looking down?

This question finally has an answer. In the video, you can clearly see that the 3D model’s legs go up in the air whenever the player looks down. Therefore, this explains why the feet are never visible in normal gameplay. However, the legs come into focus whenever the player performs close-up kills, otherwise known as Glory Kills. During this Out of Bounds video, Shesez also showcased other oddities from the game. If you want to see them all, make sure to have a look below.