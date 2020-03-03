Everest: The World’s Most Amazing Keyboard?

There’s no shortage of amazing gaming keyboards out there, with Logitech, Corsair, Razer, Cooler Master, and many others still dominating the market. However, there aren’t many out there quite as unique as the Everest. It’s a rare occasion that something new happens in the peripheral world, and the modularity of the Everest really sets it apart from the crowd.

The new mechanical keyboard is fully modular, designed from scratch to offer a unique experience. Don’t want the number pad? Remove it! Want it on the other side? Put it there! Want a wrist rest, a media dock with built-in controls and display, and RGB lighting? It’s all here, and how you configure it is up to you.

Obviously, for your hardcore gamers, this may be a bit excessive, I’ll admit. However, if you love a versatile and flexible gadget with loads of kick-ass features as I do, then you’ll be drooling over this thing in seconds. Check out the video below.

Features For Weeks

Honestly, this thing makes your typical keyboard look pretty archaic by comparison. With the media dock and dial, you can control volume, music, launch apps, and much more I’m sure. However, you can get system information, gaming APM counter, and the whole thing mounts magnetically too, just snap it on and go.

The switches can be swapped. Want Cherry MX red on one, blue on the other and black on the other? Not a problem, you can hot-swap them at will… cool! Want to adjust the height of the keyboard? How about Magnetic Riser Feet! RGB lighting, obviously, cable routing channels, NKRO, ABS caps with a PBT option, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1, aluminium construction, ya, this thing is LOADED.

Product Trailer

Kickstarter

There will be two models available, the Everest Max and the Everest Core. Again, each will have options, and while there are varying prices I won’t detail them all here. The Everest Core Barebone starts with a pledge of 95 EUR, and goes up to around 199 EUR for the full-fat experience. So, placing an order yet? I know I will!