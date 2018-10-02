EVGA Announces the Affordable B360 Micro Gaming Motherboard

Budget Intel Coffee Lake Motherboard from EVGA

EVGA is announcing something different from their usual enthusiast-class of products. Introducing the new B360 Micro Gaming motherboard, an LGA1151 socket board which supports Coffee Lake CPUs. In typical EVGA fashion, the B360 Micro Gaming is decently powerful, except this time it is much friendlier for your wallet.

What Features Does the EVGA B360 Micro Gaming Motherboard Have?

It packs an 8-phase VRM which is enough to run a Coffee Lake-S 6-core processor comfortably. The B360 chipset is not overclockable anyway, so you won’t need a more powerful VRM. Moreover, EVGA also includes the essentials such as two DDR4 DIMM slots, M.2 2280, and 6x SATA 6Gb/s ports. The 24-pin power and front panel headers are also angled 90-degrees for a cleaner cable management look.

Just because the B360 Micro Gaming is a budget board, that does not necessarily mean it would only use cheaper parts. In fact, EVGA uses an Intel i219V Gigabit NIC instead of a Realtek Gigabit Ethernet solution. EVGA also includes an SV3H615 3D headphone amp on the integrated “Nu Audio Design” circuitry based on a Realtek ALC888. That ensures the enthusiasts headphones that users plug-in at the front panel are supported.

In terms of additional connectivity, there is an extra M.2 Key-E CNVi-ready slot, which users can populate with WiFi/Bluetooth cards. There are also a total of five USB 2.0 ports (1x internal, 4x external), two USB 3.1 Gen 1 (via 19-pin header), and four USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports (in the rear IO). The micro-ATX layout also has space for an additional PCIe x1 and PCIe x4 slot with the PCIe x16 slot for graphics.

How Much is the B360 Micro Gaming Motherboard?

The B360 Micro Gaming motherboard is now available for $119.99 USD, available directly via their website and other hardware retail stores.