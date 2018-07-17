EVGA Celebrates 19th Anniversary with Giveaway Worth $80K

Introducing the RetroWave Event

EVGA is celebrating their 19th year anniversary in 2018 with the launch of their new RetroWave giveway event. The company is giving back to their fans and their community by giving away $80,000 USD worth of prizes. This includes three grand prizes of $5,000 EVGA bucks to spend as the user pleases. That is more than enough to build a fully-decked out top tier PC.

Furthermore, other sponsors such as NVIDIA, Intel and 10 system integrators are giving away full system PCs and laptops equipped with EVGA hardware. The fun does not stop there as there are also individual hardware prizes to be won from 19 different product sponsors. This includes companies such as HyperX, Phanteks, Noctua and more.

How Can Users Participate In This Giveaway?

There are five different events where users can earn the chance for an entry. It varies in effort from simple web browsing with the traditional Scavenger Hunt to a full-blown YouTube commercial video production.

Scavenger Hunt – Do you think you have what it takes to find 10 hidden badges on our website? The hunt is on, and the prizes are totally outrageous!

– Do you think you have what it takes to find 10 hidden badges on our website? The hunt is on, and the prizes are totally outrageous! Social Media Event – Follow, like, subscribe, view and refer your friends. The more you like and follow, the more chances to win! RAD!

– Follow, like, subscribe, view and refer your friends. The more you like and follow, the more chances to win! RAD! Gaming Event – Your mission should you choose to accept it; gather your allys and join in glorious combat! Join in the EVGA 19th Anniversary Retro Wave Gaming event on the EVGA servers. The more you play, the greater the rewards!

– Your mission should you choose to accept it; gather your allys and join in glorious combat! Join in the EVGA 19th Anniversary Retro Wave Gaming event on the EVGA servers. The more you play, the greater the rewards! Nvidia Ansel Event – Nvidia Ansel is the best way to take far out in-game photography. We want to see your most righteous NVIDIA Ansel screenshots!

– Nvidia Ansel is the best way to take far out in-game photography. We want to see your most righteous NVIDIA Ansel screenshots! YouTube Commercial Event – Lights, Camera, Action! Create a 30 seconds (or less) commercial featuring EVGA for a chance to win some great prizes from EVGA and our Anniversary Sponsors!

For more information and details, visit https://www.evga.com/19/