EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 Video Card Now Available

Four RTX 2070 Models to Choose From

NVIDIA has launched the RTX 2070 yesterday, and now EVGA is announcing the actual availability of these cards. They are offering four different models for the RTX 2070 line up. This includes the RTX 2070 FTW3 Ultra Gaming, RTX 2070 Black Gaming, RTX 2070 XC Gaming, and RTX 2070 XC Ultra Gaming.

What are the Differences Between Each Model?

The RTX 2070 Black Gaming is the base model of the four. It has a 1620MHz boost clock with 233.3GT/s Texture Fill Rate, and lacks RGB LEDs.

Meanwhile, the RTX 2070 XC cards are the midrange model with the XC Ultra Gaming being the higher-clocked version of the two. The standard RTX 2070 XC Gaming has a boost clock of 1710MHz, while the XC Ultra Gaming goes up to 1815MHz. Both have RGB LEDs.

Lastly, the top-end RTX 2070 FTW3 Ultra Gaming also boosts up to 1815MHz. However, it has RGB LEDs and EVGA’s iCX2 technology.

How Much are these EVGA RTX 2070 Video Cards?

The RTX 2070 Black Gaming video card starts at $499 USD, while the RTX 2070 XC Gaming has a $549 USD MSRP. Going for the RTX 2070 XC Ultra Gaming only costs $20 more at $569 USD. Finally, the RTX 2070 FTW3 Ultra Gaming costs the most at $629 USD.