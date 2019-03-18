EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti KINGPIN Sets Port Royal Record

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti KINGPIN

When it comes to graphics cards, it’s pretty clear that at the time of writing the Nvidia 2080 Ti is about as good as it gets. Featuring the latest Nvidia Turing architecture and RTX specific features such as ray tracing and DLSS, it is, without a doubt, every bit the power house you would expect.

When it comes to specific manufacturer designs, however, EVGA’s ‘KINGPING’ represented something of an overclockers dream. With the latest version being teased, however, it will essentially be a hybrid graphics card. Namely, using both air and water cooling!

If you needed some kind of idea how good it was going to be, well, in a report via WCCFTech, it has just set the new world record on 3DMarks ‘Port Royal’ benchmarking tool!

Overclocked!

EVGA’s ‘KINGPIN’ (their in-house overclocking guru) successfully managed to get the card to a stable 2.7 GHz core speed. In addition, the LN2 memory clock was able to achieve 17 Gbps. This, if you don’t know the technicalities, is pretty amazingly and certainly a huge margin over the ‘base-level’ speeds of the Founders Edition.

When Is It Out?

This specific hybrid model isn’t currently out on the market just yet. If the benchmark figures provided by Port Royal are anything to go by, however, it may certainly be one of the most powerful graphics cards ever released. At least, in terms of the overclocking potential.

As such, although prices are not confirmed, we shouldn’t expect too much change from around £2000.

What do you think? Impressed with the results? – Let us know in the comments!