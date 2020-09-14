EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 XC3 and FTW3 Pictures Leak Online

With Nvidia’s new GeForce RTX 3090 flagship graphics card coming ever closer to release, there is clearly a lot of anticipation surrounding this and, in no small part, due to the fact that at least on paper the specifications look obscenely good! In terms of custom designs, however, it seems that one review source may have gotten a little over-excited as in a report via TechPowerUp images of both EVGA’s XC3 and FTW3 3090 graphics cards have leaked online!

EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 XC3 and FTW3

To put these designs into context, based on the prior use of this branding, it is believed that the XC3 will represent EVGA’s more ‘entry-level’ 3090 design whereas the FTW3 will be its premium package. From the images though, it does seem to confirm a lot of what we already suspected surrounding these custom designs.

Firstly, you’ll note that the power connection ports are standard 8-pin designs rather than the 12-pin that comes with Founders Edition models (albeit, the FTW3 requires 3 of them which is certainly interesting). Additionally, and although this may just be the angle of the pictures, they do on the whole appear to be quite notably smaller than Nvidia’s own Founders Edition GPUs.

What Can We Expect?

The XC3 will almost certainly be based upon Nvidia’s own reference clock speeds specifications so, other than in cooling performance, it should be largely similar to the Founders Edition in terms of raw ‘performance’. The FTW3, however, will undoubtedly have some pretty decent overclocking tweaks with one of the most common speculated so far being pushing the memory bandwidth past the 20Gbps mark (it is 19.5Gbps as standard).

With the 3090 set to officially release on September 24th, however, expect to start seeing reviews go live within the next week or so!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!