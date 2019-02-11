EVGA Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti XC Packaging Images Leak

Nvidia RTX 1660 Ti

With the release of the brand new Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics card coming soon, we have already seen a number of images leak from various manufacturers if not of the card itself, then at least of the packaging.

Earlier today we saw leaks for both Palit and Galax in their respective designs.

In a report via Videocardz, however, EVGA is the latest to enter the ring with leaked images of their GeForce GTX 1660 Ti XC graphics card appearing online.

What Can We Tell?

Well, again, in terms of specifics, not a lot is revealed about the card. We do not, for example, know for sure what the clock speed will be. Based on the images though, it does appear that the initial release will be a single fan design as per the Palit model.

Dual Fans On The Way

While you might be concerned about temperature performance, it appears that the plot does thicken a little. Similar to the Galax design, EVGA is reportedly planning a 2-fan model. This, however, will likely not be ready in time for the initial release.

With the 1660 Ti range looking to replace the highly-popular 1060, there is clearly a lot to do here to impress the masses. If they can, however, focus on a good pricing structure, these could prove to be just as popular and perhaps a little more! Only time will tell, but the hype is slowly starting to build up!

The Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti is expected to release on February 22nd.

What do you think? Are you impressed with the designs? Are you considering purchasing a 1660 Ti? – Let us know in the comments!