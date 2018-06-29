EVGA Introduces New BR Series 80 PLUS Bronze PSUs

BR Series: Bronze Reliability

EVGA is launching their new 80 PLUS Bronze power supply unit series. They are keeping the name simple so that buyers know what they are getting, simply going by “BR” series. This series is offering four initial models in capacities of 400, 500, 600 and 700 Watts. All units are non-modular with all black full sleeved cables for a high end aesthetic.

The active cooling system uses a 120mm sleeve bearing fan which operates quietly under 50% load. Although the fan curve varies across the four units, it stays under 19dBA under 50% load, and does not ramp up too far beyond 30dBA under 100% full load. Considering most users will not be able to reach that 100% load (unless they are underpowering their rig), that is still fairly quiet for a budget PSU.

All four use a single +12V rail and has a host of protection features. This includes:

OVP (Over Voltage Protection)

UVP (Under Voltage Protection)

OCP (Over Current Protection)

OPP (Over Power Protection)

SCP (Short Circuit Protection)

OTP (Over Temperature Protection)

How Much Are These EVGA BR Series PSUs?

The EVGA BR series power supplies start at just $49.99 for the 400W model. Meanwhile the 500Wunit goes for $54.99, the 600W for $64.99, and finally the 700W version for $74.99. All four come with a 3-year limited warranty.