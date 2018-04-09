EVGA Introduces the PQ Power Supply Series

Premium Quality Power Supplies from EVGA

EVGA is launching their new line of power supplies called the PQ series. The “Q” stands for quality as well as quiet. This PSU has an ECO mode feature which ensures that the power supply stays completely silent during low to medium loads. The fan does not spin until necessary, allowing for completely silent operation. Even under 60% load, the fan noise is below 20dBA. This is also an optional feature via the ECO mode switch. Users can just disable it any time if they prefer.

The PQ series is available with 80 Plus Platinum efficiency in 750W, 850W, and 1000W models. All are semi-modular with only the 24-pin power connector hard wired directly to the power supply. The PQ PSU allows users to use only the cables needed, leaving off extra cables. For those concerned about aesthetics, the PQ series is even compatible with a variety of EVGA’s individually sleeved cable kits.

Additionally, this PSU series has the following features:

Single +12V rail

Active Clamp Circuit Design

NVIDIA® SLI Ready

100% High Quality Japanese Capacitors

Full suite of protections, including OVP, UVP, OCP, OPP, SCP, and OTP

Whisper Silent with 135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan

EVGA’s Unbeatable 10 Year Warranty

How Much is the EVGA PQ Power Supply?

The 750W, 850W and 100W costs $139, $159 and $209 USD respectively. All come with a 10-year warranty coverage.