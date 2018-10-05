EVGA Introduces the SuperNOVA GM SFX PSU Series

Smaller Form Factor Units from EVGA

EVGA has launched their new SFX form factor series called the SuperNOVA GM SFX. The SFX form factor is of course, much smaller than typical ATX PSUs. There are also more and more mini-ITX chassis offering support for this form factor.

The SuperNOVA GM SFX is available in three versions: 450W, 550W and 650W. All are fully modular units with an 80 PLUS Gold efficiency and 100% Japanese capacitors inside. The cooling system consists of a 92mm dual ball bearing fan with an Auto ECO mode. That means it does not start operating under 30% load and stays under 20dBA under 70% load. So it operates quietly most of the time.

The SuperNOVA GM SFX also includes a host of protection features. These include OVP (Over Voltage Protection), UVP (Under Voltage Protection), OCP (Over Current Protection), OPP (Over Power Protection), SCP (Short Circuit Protection), and OTP (Over Temperature Protection).

How much are these SuperNOVA GM SFX PSUs?

All three are now available starting at $109.99 for the 450W model, and $10 more per +100W unit. So the 550W model costs $119.99 and the 650W model costs $129.99 USD.

The warranty length is also quite impressive at 7 years. Which is longer than what other companies offer. Furthermore, they are offering an additional +2 year warranty extension for those who order now for a limited time.