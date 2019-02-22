EVGA Introduces the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti XC Series

Redesigned from the Ground Up

EVGA is introducing new affordable Turing-based video card designs called the GTX 1660 Ti XC series. One is a dual-fan solution, while the other is a more compact single-fan unit. Both also have a slew of new features, which according to EVGA are completely redesigned from the ground up.

Both make use of new hydro dynamic bearing VGA fans. This results in lower noise and even longer lifespan. The blade design is also new, with a new hub design for silence.

The single-fan version is actually available in two different SKUs. One runs at the reference 1770MHz clock rate (XC Black), while the other is factory OC’d to 1845MHz (XC Gaming). Meanwhile, the dual-fan version is called the GTX 1660 Ti XC Ultra, and it also has the highest clock rate at 1860MHz.

Otherwise, all three have the same Turing GPU underneath. Which has 1536 Processing Cores, and have 6GB of 192-bit GDDR6 at 12000MHz effective clock rate. All three also have DVI-D, HDMI and DisplayPort connectors.

How Much are these EVGA GTX 1660 Ti Video Cards?

The GTX 1660 Ti XC Black starts at just $279 USD, while the GTX 1660 Ti XC Gaming costs $10 more at $289 USD. Meanwhile, the GTX 1660 Ti XC Ultra jumps the price quite a bit at $309 USD.

For a limited time, EVGA is also offering a free copy of GRIP with every purchase. This also includes a custom EVGA skin in-game.