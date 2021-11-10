EVGA Launch its X570 FTW WiFi Motherboard

With all the recent fuss and excitement surrounding Intel and Alder Lake-S, it is perhaps easy to forget that AMD Ryzen 5000 is still out there and more than relevant for many consumers. To date, however, EVGA has largely shown very little interest in the AM4 motherboard platform. And by little, we mean (until very recently) none at all. – Following the official launch of the EVGA X570 FTW WiFi, however, we have a brand new motherboard design specifically catering towards the overclocking community on AMD Ryzen 5000.

EVGA X570 FTW WiFi Motherboard

In announcing the launch of this potent new X570 motherboard model, EVGA has issued the following statement:

“The EVGA X570 FTW WIFI is a motherboard built upon the AMD X570 chipset to provide everything you need while giving you the performance you demand. Designed and engineered from scratch with a 15-phase digital VRM design, this is one sleek-looking motherboard jam-packed with the latest features and EVGA GUI BIOS. Paired with an AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series processor, this board is PCIe Gen4-ready with a data transfer rate of up to 16 GT/s to support the latest graphics cards and M.2 NVMe SSDs, scorching-fast 4600MHz+(OC) memory, HDMI/DisplayPort outputs, lots of USB and SATA 6Gb/s ports, and RGB/ARGB options. The EVGA X570 FTW WIFI gives you the freedom to choose your EVGA motherboard without sacrifice or compromise.”

Features

DDR4 Native PCIe Gen 4.0 4600MHz+(OC) x16 Slots and DIMM Support Gen 4.0 M.2 Slots

Native PCIe Gen 4.0 x16 Slots and Gen 4.0 M.2 Slots

NVIDIA® SLI® Ready with AMD SenseMI Technology

Supports NVIDIA®Resizable BAR

Components

FinStack Heatsink

Switchable BIOS

HDMI 2.0 + DisplayPort 1.4

EVGA Wi-Fi Antenna

ARGB/RGB Headers

Price & Availability

Set to hit retailers imminently, the EVGA X570 FTW WiFi is expected to cost something in the region of $499. While still clearly representing a lot of money, this still makes it notably less expensive (around $200) than their previously launched X570 DARK flagship. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this new motherboard release, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

