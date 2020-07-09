EVGA Launches its New BA Series Of Power Supplies

The EVGA BA Power Supplies are here to add that final luster to your PC without leaving a hole in your wallet. Certified 80 Plus Bronze, BA power supplies utilize a DC-DC converter to make sure value does not come at the expense of efficiency. Powered by a single +12V rail, EVGA BA power supplies are burnished with a full suite of protections and all the cables you need to build a modern gaming PC.

EVGA BA Series Power Supplies

In announcing the launch of this new series of power supplies, EVGA has provided the following features that certainly make them appear to be a very solid choice for your system.

  • 80 PLUS Bronze certified, with 85% efficiency or higher under typical loads
  • Single 12V. Rail
  • Active Power Factor Correction
  • Heavy-duty protections, including OVP (Over Voltage Protection), UVP (Under Voltage Protection), OCP (Over Current Protection), OPP (Over Power Protection), SCP (Short Circuit Protection), and OTP (Over Temperature Protection)
  • 3 Year Warranty
  • DC-DC Converter improves 3.3V/5V stability
  • Quiet and Intelligent Auto Fan for near-silent operation
Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

EVGA has a very solid reputation with their power supplies and, with the launch of this new series, if you are in the market for a new PSU, they appear to be well worth checking out. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about them, you can visit the official EVGA BA Series product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

