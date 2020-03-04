EVGA Launches the New B5 Series of Power Supplies

EVGA is well recognized as being on the best power supply manufacturers out there. In something of full-disclosure, in fact, I actually have one of their PSUs in my system and have absolutely no complaints about it. As such, when a new series is announced, they definitely have our attention here!

So, what’s new? Well, EVGA has formally announced the brand new B5 series of power supplies. A design looking to ‘push the boundaries of bronze’.

EVGA B5 Series Power Supplies

Being bronze efficiency rated, on the surface that this may not seem like a particularly notable range of releases. There are, after all, 4 higher efficiency tiers. What EVGA is keen to emphasize, however, is that while retaining a low price, they have done everything they can to try and make this range as impressive as possible!

Features and Specification

Fully Modular, Small-size The B5 power supplies provide maximum flexibility for system builders with a fully modular design and a small chassis across all models. At 150mm length, the B5 power supplies provide solid, affordable power for all manner of system builds and cases.

Safe & Reliable Japanese Capacitors Next, the B5 power supplies feature one of the most important standards for reliability – Japanese capacitors. Featuring 100% Japanese capacitors on the 850W and 750W models, the B5 power supplies will provide a safe and reliable power for years to come. (650W B5 and 550W B5 models use a Japanese main capacitor.)

Silent, Long-lasting 135MM Fluid-Dynamic Bearing Fan with ECO MODE The ultra-quiet 135mm FDB fan becomes silent when coupled with EVGA ECO mode to turn off the fan in low to medium loads. The larger fan and carefully tuned profile create a quieter experience than the B3 power supplies.

Efficiency and Regulation Designed for the Modern PC Featuring an LLC Resonant design + DC to DC converter, EVGA B5 power supplies are up to 89% efficient – well above 80 Plus Bronze requirements. Moreover, the B5 power supplies are designed with modern standards, including ATX V2.52, for performance and stability.

EVGA 5 year limited warranty + Full Suite of Protections OCP – Over-Current Protection OPP – Over-Power Protection OTP – Over-Temperature Protection OVP – Over-Voltage Protection SCP – Short Circuit Protection UVP – Under Voltage Protection



For More information, you can check out the official product page via the link here!

Where Can I Learn More?

Available in variants between 550-750 watts, if you want to learn more about this new range of power supplies, you can check out the official product website via the link here! – Alternatively, if you just want to jump straight in for a purchase, you can check the link here!

What do you think? Are you a fan of EVGA? What power supply do you currently have in your system? – Let us know in the comments!