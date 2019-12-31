EVGA Launches the SR-3 DARK Motherboard for Xeon W-3175X

If you’re into more hardcore performance than gaming PC setups, then you are undoubtedly aware of the Intel Xeon platform. With such a strong workstation processor, however, you’re clearly going to want it to reside in a motherboard that offers all the functionality required to get the best from it.

Well, in answer to this, EVGA has just announced it’s SR-3 Dark motherboard. A new release designed specifically to work with the Intel Xeon W-3175X processor.

What Does EVGA Have to Say?

“The DARK rises again. Not content to merely shatter records and competition in the consumer market, the EVGA SR-3 DARK merges two extreme performance lines of EVGA motherboards to bring balance to the force with exceptional performance and engineering. Featuring the Intel® C622 chipset, hexa-channel memory support, 23 phase power design, 16-layer PCB, dual-10GbE LAN ports, a waterblock to passively or actively cool the DARK’s VRM, and so much more, this board is packed with everything and is still compact enough to fit in a full E-ATX form factor.”

Features

Highly-Efficient 24 Phase Digital VRM

300% Increased Socket Gold Content

Intel VROC Support

4-Way SLI® Support

Creative Sound Core3D Audio with Output Amplifiers

Reinforced PCIe slots

EVGA’s Latest GUI BIOS Featuring OC Robot and In-BIOS Stress Testing

SafeBoot button to reset the motherboard and go into the BIOS with last known good settings without clearing CMOS

Slow Mode switch locks CPU multiplier to the lowest possible setting to allow users to switch between max OC and low speeds in real-time.

SPI flashing via USB allows you to flash your BIOS without a CPU

Onboard Temperature and Voltage Monitoring

Onboard Clear CMOS, Power and Reset Buttons

Dual EVGA Probe-It Connectors

Triple BIOS Support

EVGA ELEET X1 Software Support

100% Solid State Capacitors

3 Year Warranty

Where Can I Learn More?

With this motherboard anticipated to feature heavily in a whole new wave of benchmark world record attempts, while no specific price has been given yet, this clearly isn’t going to come cheaply. In terms of motherboard designs, however, EVGA has certainly hit the mark for what this level of PC enthusiast wants to see.

If you want to learn more about it, you can visit the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the design? – Let us know in the comments!