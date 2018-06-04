EVGA Offering Free +2 Year Warranty Upgrade on PSUs

Free Extended Warranty on EVGA Power Supplies

EVGA is feeling generous lately and is running a promotion that extends the warranty of all their power supplies. For any power supplies purchased between June 5, 2018 until the end of 2018, users can get an extra two years from the standard warranty rates. Simply put, that means power supplies with a 2-year warranty is now going to get 4-years. Those that have a 10-year warranty coverage now can enjoy 12-years of warranty.

Which Power Supplies are Eligible for This Promo?

Every single EVGA power supply is eligible for this promotion. As long as they are purchased on or after June 5th, 2018. So if you are planning on buying one today, delay that order at least for one more day. Since EVGA has plenty of power supplies to choose from, here is a handy guide to the warranty length change:

-L Suffix: Upgrade to 4 Year Limited Warranty

-K Suffix: Upgrade to 5 Year Limited Warranty

-V Suffix: Upgrade to 7 Year Limited Warranty

-Y Suffix: Upgrade to 9 Year Limited Warranty

-X Suffix: Upgrade to 12 Year Limited Warranty

Just check which suffix your power supply P/N number ends at so you can determine its warranty length. The EVGA SuperNOVA 750 T2 80+ Titanium power supply for example has a a P/N number of 220-T2-0750-X1, which gives it a formerly 10-year, now 12-year warranty. Even non-80 Plus units like the EVGA 400 N1 400W power supply has a P/N number of 100-N1-0400-L1, which means its 2-year warranty is now a 4-year warranty. Not bad for a $35 PSU.