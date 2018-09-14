EVGA Offers Free Trim Kit with RTX 20-Series Video Cards

EVGA Offers Free Trim Kit with RTX 20-Series Video Cards

EVGA is currently running a promotion for those who ordered their air-cooled RTX 20-series video cards. The company’s latest shroud design includes a customizable trim, enabling users to switch out the colours to match their build. Each card already comes with one, but they are currently offering a free extra.

These trim kits are easy to install and will not invalidate the warranty. Considering EVGA is the only company who actually accepts RMA for video cards that have the cooler/water block replaced, this is not surprising.

What Do You Need to be Eligible for This Promotion?

Other than having an NVIDIA GeForce RTX-20 series pre-order in place, EVGA requires users to answer a quick 3-question survey on this page.

The users need to state which GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or 2080 graphics card they pre-ordered or plan to buy from an authorized reseller. Once they have their new card, registration on EVGA.com is necessary as well as uploading a valid proof of purchase. Registration also lets them know where to send the kit when it is ready.

Once completed, they are now eligible to receive the free trim kit. It is available in white (default), black or red for now.

