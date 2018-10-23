EVGA Offers Monster Hunter: World Free With GTX 10-Series

Free Game from EVGA

If you feel like the RTX 20-series are too pricey and you are in the market for a GTX 10-series card, then EVGA might have something for you. That is because they are currently offering Monster Hunter: World for free with every 10-series purchase.

Monster Hunter: World is Capcom‘s latest entry to the Monster Hunter action RPG franchise. Gamers can enjoy the ultimate hunting experience, using everything at their disposal to hunt monsters in a new world teeming with surprises and excitement.

Which EVGA Video Cards Qualify for This Promotion?

Obviously, not all 10-series cards qualify for this promotion. Specifically, it requires users to get at least an EVGA GeForce 1060 6GB. Although alternatively, an EVGA GTX 1070 and GTX 1070 Ti qualifies as well.

This promotion is only valid with purchases starting from October 23rd, 2018. Once the user registers their card on EVGA’s website, the code can be requested through the account. Once approved, it should show up under the “Collecy your Code” section of the user account.

After that, users will be able to redeem their game through https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/account/redeem/.

What About Other GeForce Brands?

EVGA is not the only company offering this promotion. In fact, this is NVIDIA’s way of selling off those hundreds of thousands of 10-series GPUs left in their inventory. Those in the UK can also get the same deal by buying GTX 1060, GTX 1070 and GTX 1070 Ti through participating local outlets as well. That includes eBuyer, Novatech, Overclockers UK and Scan.

Can My System Run Monster Hunter World?

Once you have at least a GTX 1060 6GB, you can confortably run the game. Especially since the recommended requirements start with a GTX 1060 3GB.

Minimum Requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: WINDOWS® 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit required)

WINDOWS® 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit required) Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-4460, 3.20GHz or AMD FX™-6300

Intel® Core™ i5-4460, 3.20GHz or AMD FX™-6300 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 760 or AMD Radeon™ R7 260x (VRAM 2GB)

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 760 or AMD Radeon™ R7 260x (VRAM 2GB) DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 20 GB available space

20 GB available space Sound Card: DirectSound (DirectX® 9.0c)

DirectSound (DirectX® 9.0c) Additional Notes: 1080p/30fps when graphics settings are set to “Low”

Recommended Requirements