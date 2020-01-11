EVGA Only Had Three Things to Show at CES… But!

When we visit EVGA, they usually have a huge range of products to showcase. However, this year they’ve been a lot more reserved. They had three very contrasting products to showcase to us.

Firstly, their RTX 2060 KO. The card its self is pretty self-explanatory, a dual-fan OC edition of the RTX 2060. They actually referred to it as their 5600 XT killer.

However, I suspect the bulk of that comes from the recent price reductions from Nvidia.

Then we have their latest edition of the Nu Audio sound card. Simply called the Pro, this is an even more extreme high-end audio solution. While it’s a bit more than a typical consumer would need, if you’re a fan of ultra-high-res audio and DSD files, it certainly has some appeal.

What’s even more new is the expansion card. This card needs to be used in conjunction with the main card but will unleash a few extra ports to expand it to 7.1 surround without compromising on amps and processing per channel.

Finally, we have the SR-3 motherboard. This is already out, but at $2000 a pop, this is EVGA doing what they do best. They’ve been running a demo of it using the flagship Xeon W-3175X and their new world record in Cinebench. I mean, if you’ve got a blank cheque and you want to build a PC, this is pretty much where you start.

Unfortunately, that’s about it for EVGA. A sub $300 GPU, a $1000-1500 sound card and a $2000 motherboard. Uhm, thoughts?

