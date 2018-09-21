EVGA Precision X1 for GeForce RTX 20-Series Now Available

Overclock to your Heart’s Content

EVGA has finally launched their companion application to the latest GeForce RTX 20-Series video cards. The new Precision X1 tuning software is specifically for these new Turing GPUs. Backwards compatibility with GTX cards are coming soon as well. However, this new software offers a brand new layout, new codebase, new features and more.

It makes overclocking faster, easier and better than ever. In combination with iCX2 Technology supported graphics card, Precision X1 unlocks even more features. This includes real time temperature sensor monitoring, async fan control and real time power wattage monitoring.

Where Can I Download the EVGA Precision X1 Software?

Users can download it by following this link: https://www.evga.com/precisionx1/. Other than having an RTX video card, it requires at least a Windows 7 64-bit operating system or newer.

Software Features:

Brand new GUI that is faster and easier to use.

Real-Time wattage monitoring (on supported EVGA graphics cards).

Full support for GeForce RTX graphics cards (GTX support coming soon)

RGB LED Control supporting graphics cards and/or NVLink Bridge.

LED Sync that syncs with other EVGA RGB components.

Dynamically set independent voltage/frequency points for ultimate control.

New OC Scanner for finding the best stable overclock.

On-Screen-Display (OSD) shows your system vitals at a glance.

GPU Clock, Memory Clock and Voltage Control.

Custom fan control and fan curve.

Profiling system allowing up to 10 profiles with hotkey.

In game screenshot function.

In case you need an overview guide, EVGA also prepared one for you. It is only close to seven minutes long but it shows what is possible with this new software.