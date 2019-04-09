EVGA Releases Their Flagship Nvidia 2080 Ti ‘Kingpin’

EVGA 2080 Ti Kingpin

Earlier this month, rumours began to emerge that EVGA was nearing the completion of their ‘Kingpin’ 2080 Ti release. This was, in effect, to be their flagship release for the series and, in terms of performance, the representative pinnacle of the 2080 Ti performance.

There was, of course, the small matter of the fact that the 2080 Ti is hardly new anymore. The graphics card has, in fact, been released for around 6 months now.

In a report via WCCFTech, however, it may be later than expected, but EVGA has formally revealed their new ‘Kingpin’ design.

Built-In Liquid Cooling & OLED Display

The graphics card in itself is clearly rather impressive coming with a 240mm AIO liquid cooling system. As such, it should be pretty clear to anyone with knowledge of design that this has been created with one specific purpose in mind. Namely, overclocking it to the zenith of its potential.

In addition to this, the graphics card also features a highly detailed OLED display. This, as you might expect, covers a lot of the key features you’d want to know from overclocking.

Specification

Out of the box, the EVGA 2080 Ti Kingpin has the following specification;

TU102 GPU architecture

4352 CUDA cores

11GB of DGDDR6 VRAM

1770 MHz boost clock speed

14 GHz memory speed

On their own, these specifications are (largely) pretty identical to any standard 2080 Ti. It is, however, the potential offered with the overclocking aspect that really makes this shine.

How Much Does It Cost?

Well, herein lies the fly in the ointment. The EVGA 2080 Ti ‘Kingpin’ will cost you around $1,900. In truth, by the point this hits shelves, you can probably expect a little more thrown on top of that as well.

In other words, it isn’t cheap. Surely you were not expecting anything different though, right?

If we are going to see some record breaking overclock performances, however, this graphics card is surely going to be one in contention. Don’t think of this in terms of the out of the box performance. Think of this in terms of the potential!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!