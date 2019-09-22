EVGA Releases their SuperNova G5 Power Supplies

EVGA is, without a doubt, one of the finest suppliers of power supplies currently on the market. We have never failed to be impressed with their design, performance, and functionality. It is perhaps one of the best testaments I can give that my main PC has an EVGA G3 and, despite being around 4 years old now, is still happily running away. Perhaps, however, it is time to switch to something a bit fresher…

In announcing the latest update to their power supply range, however, EVGA has confirmed the release of their G5 PSUs. Coming with gold-rated efficiency and wattages to suit all needs, if you’re in the market for a new power supply, these should definitely have your consideration!

Green is, apparently, the new gold!

EVGA SuperNova G5 Power Supplies

As you might expect, these power supplies offer all of the key features you want to see and (perhaps) a whole lot more! With wattages available of 650w-1000w as well, there’s something for everyone here!

EVGA has really come out swing with the release of the G5 SuperNova power supplies. From what we can see here, therefore, they are a well worthy inclusion in any system!

EVGA SuperNova 650 G5 Power Supply

Features

80 PLUS Gold certified, with 91% (115VAC) / 92% (220VAC~240VAC) efficiency or higher under typical loads

100% Japanese Capacitors ensure long-term reliability

Fully Modular to reduce clutter and improve airflow

Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan for ultra-quiet operation and increased lifespan.

Unbeatable EVGA 10 Year Warranty and unparalleled EVGA Customer Support

Active Clamp +DC to DC design for efficient operation

DC-DC Converter improves 3.3V/5V stability

Active Power Factor Correction

EVGA ECO Intelligent Thermal Control System eliminates fan noise at low to medium loads

NVIDIA SLI & AMD Crossfire Ready

Heavy-duty protections, including OVP (Over Voltage Protection), UVP (Under Voltage Protection), OCP (Over Current Protection), OPP (Over Power Protection), SCP (Short Circuit Protection), and OTP (Over Temperature Protection)

What Does EVGA Have To Say?

“The EVGA SuperNOVA G5 joins the elite ranks of the EVGA 80 PLUS Gold power supplies. As the successor to the award-winning G3 series, the G5 power supplies continue to push the envelope with the latest certifications and Intel power-on standards. Starting with 80 PLUS Gold certification, fully-modular cable design, 100% Japanese capacitors, and an ultra-quiet 135mm Fluid Dynamic bearing fan with EVGA ECO mode, these power supplies are built for performance and silence.”

EVGA SuperNova 1000 G5 Power Supply

How Good Are They?

Well, with huge thanks to EVGA, they have kindly sent us some of the SuperNova G5 Power supplies. Based on the samples received, we have decided to take the 850w power supply and put it under the scrutiny of testing. We do, after all, want to find out just how good these really are!

So if you want to learn more about the EVGA SuperNova 850 G5, you can check out the link here!

Of course, for any further information on these power supplies, you can check out the official EVGA product website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with these power supplies? What do you currently have in your system? In addition, would you like to see us review any from the other wattages available? – Let us know in the comments!