EVGA Rolls Out Three GTX 1660 Video Card Models

More Affordable Turing GPU Option

Just like with their new GTX 1660 Ti graphics cards, EVGA is introducing more affordable Turing-based video cards under GTX 1660 Ti XC series. One of these are dual-fan solutions, while the other two are compact single-fan units.

The two single-fan models are the GTX 1660 XC Gaming and GTX 1660 XC Black. The XC Black’s boost clock ramps up to 1785MHz, while the XC Gaming version ramps up higher to 1830MHz. Meanwhile, the GTX 1660 XC Ultra with dual-fans boosts up to 1845MHz.

Despite the shorter length, the two single-fan models actually take up 2.75 card slots in height. On the other hand, the longer GTX 1660 XC Ultra only takes up two slots.

How Much are These EVGA GTX 1660 Video Cards?

The EVGA GTX 1660 XC Black starts at $219.99, while the GTX 1660 XC Gaming costs $229.99. Although EVGA is offering $10 off for the XC model after mail-in-rebate currently.

A similar MIR deal is also available for the GTX 1660 XC Ultra which normally costs $249.99.

Get a Chance to WIN an EVGA GTX 1660 Graphics Card!

It just so happens that eTeknix is giving away one of these GTX 1660s away. All you need to do is visit this page and follow the instructions! Good luck.