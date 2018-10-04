EVGA RTX 20-Series Hydro Copper Water Blocks Now Available

Putting Video Cards Under Water

EVGA teased their Hydro Copper RTX 20-series water blocks last month. Now after several weeks of waiting, they are finally available for purchase.

These new models are a departure from the previous EVGA Hydro Copper block designs. Most of the body is now made of clear glass acrylic giving a full view of the nickel plated block underneath. Moreover, the Hydro Copper card also features a brushed aluminium bracket along the edge facing the G1/4 connector side.

Users can choose between two models for each RTX 2080 or RTX 2080 Ti. There is the standard Hydro Copper Gaming XC, and the higher-end Hydro Copper FTW3 with a much larger block.

How Much are These RTX Hydro Copper Water Blocks?

EVGA is currently offering a promotion with an instant rebate for those who order directly on their website. The regular Hydro Copper Gaming XC block for an RTX 2080 Ti (400-HC-1389-B1) and RTX 2080 (400-HC-1189-B1) for example usually costs $179.99 USD. However, with the instant rebate promotion, it is currently only $149.99 USD.

The FTW3 Hydro Copper blocks are also discounted. The RTX 2080 Ti (400-HC-1489-B1) and RTX 2080 (400-HC-1289-B1) FTW3 blocks usually cost $199.99 USD but is currently only $169.99 USD.

Which Video Cards are Compatible with These Blocks?

All the FTW3 Hydro Coppers are specifically for EVGA’s FTW3 Ultra RTX series video cards. Meanwhile, the Hydro Copper XC is compatible with NVIDIA reference video cards, as well as EVGA’s XC Ultra Gaming, XC Gaming, and XC Black Edition Gaming video cards.