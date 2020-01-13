EVGA RTX 2060 KO Confirmed to be Price Matching 5600 XT

Earlier this week at CES 2020, it was revealed that a brand new 2060 graphics card was on the way. Namely, the RTX 2060 KO courtesy of EVGA. Releasing both a standard and ‘Ultra’ version of the card, at the time of its reveal it seemed pretty clear that this graphics card was a direct response (seemingly blessed by Nvidia) to the recently announced 5600 XT from AMD.

Well, in a report via Videocardz, it has now been confirmed that this is indeed the case. How do we know? Well, a listing on a US retailer has confirmed that the graphics card will (essentially) be price matching the AMD alternative.

EVGA 2060 KO is Price-Matching the AMD 5600 XT

Online retailer Newegg confirms both the standard KO and Ultra version of the graphics card for $279.99 and $299.99 respectively. While this is clearly price matching the 5600 XT, it does get a little bit more curious in that this is yet another new Nvidia graphics card available for less than the $300 mark.

You can check out the retailer’s website via the link here! – Please note though that while placeholders are available for the UK/European sites, no prices have yet been confirmed on those yet.

Will AMD Respond?

Now, it’s entirely possible that AMD will respond to this by lowering the price of their 5600 XT. Something, indeed, they may have to do if it turns out that this new EVGA card can outperform it for the same price.

Will it happen though? Well, with the AMD GPU not set to launch until much later this month (with the EVGA KO going on sale next week), the short version is, yes! It could happen!

AMD isn’t going to want another GPU dead on arrival like the 5500 XT.

What Do We Think?

Until some firm (and independent) benchmarks leak from both models, if you are in the market for a new and reasonably budget-friendly graphics card, then it might be worth holding fire for just a few more weeks.

Put simply, one of three things will happen. Either the Nvidia will be better at the same price – In which case, go Nvidia. Alternatively, AMD will be better – In which case, go AMD. OR (and admittedly this is the more involved possibility) Nvidia will be better, but AMD will respond with a healthy price drop that might see it drop to the $250 area. At this point, you’ve got some difficult decisions to make!

Any way you look at it though, it only seems like positives for us consumers. We’ve just got to wait to find out now!

