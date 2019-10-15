EVGA RTX 2070 Super Ultra+ Announced

EVGA is the latest GPU manufacturer to make me think that Nvidia product names are getting a bit silly. The EVGA RTX 2070 EX Plus Alpha is here. No wait, that’s Street Fighter. The EVGA RTX 2070 Super Ultra+ Series is what I really meant. Not only is it SUPER but now it’s also ULTRA and ULTRA PLUS at that! Jesting aside though, the lastest take on the Nvidia RTX cards is shaping up quite nicely.

They’ve taken one of the fastest mid-to-high-end graphics cards, overclocked it, given it an extremely good cooler, and now, they’ve also given it a 10%+ memory speed boost. The end result is a new series which comes in both FTW3 and XC versions. With nearly 500 GB/s of GDDR6 bandwidth, it’s certainly no slouch.

“The new GeForce RTX SUPER Series cards deliver everything you need to rule your game. They’re powered by the Turing architecture and feature more cores and higher clocks. This gives you up to 25% faster performance than the original RTX 20 Series and 6X the performance of previous-generation 10 Series GPUs.” – EVGA

EVGA iCX2

EVGA’s patented iCX revolutionized graphics card cooling from the inside out. iCX was designed to detect everything to cool “hot spots” and utilized interactive cooling to ensure “Peace of Mind Gaming”. With 11 patents granted and pending. iCX granted users control over the functionality and information related to iCX graphics cards via EVGA’s Precision XOC software.

iCX2 Cooling

At the heart of iCX2 is iCX Cooling, which refers to the baseplate, heatpipes, VRM and memory cooling, thermal pads, and fan design. The brain of iCX2, iCX Technology, detects temperatures at various points on the graphics card and adjusts asynchronous fans to provide the correct airflow for each area of the card.

Precision X1

Introducing EVGA Precision X1. With a brand new layout, completely new codebase, new features and more, the new EVGA Precision X1 software is faster, easier and better than ever. Real-time monitoring through the power connector and PCIe bus available in the all-new EVGA Precision X1.

For more information, visit the product pages of the EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER FTW3 ULTRA+ and EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER XC ULTRA+.