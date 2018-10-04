EVGA RTX NVLink SLI Bridge with RGB LED Now Available

NVLink Bridge for EVGA RTX FTW3 and XC

EVGA is now announcing their own NVLink SLI bridge which aesthetically matches their RTX video card line. It almost looks like an alien space ship, which is probably where EVGA drew inspiration for their RTX video card designs.

This of course, follows ASUS with their custom ROG NVLink and Gigabyte with their AORUS NVlink bridges. And just like those NVLink bridges, this EVGA NVLink bridge is also RGB LED enabled.

Unlike the AORUS and ROG bridges though, the EVGA bridge’ LED lighting actually covers most of the unit. That is because the LED is not just limited to the logo, but on the window spaces in between as well.

This bridge is available in two variants: 3-slot and 4-slot. The 3-slot variant has a 60mm gap between both NVLink connectors. This supports SLI setups of dual-slot cards with a PCI-e slot in between, or triple-slot cards with no space in between. Meanwhile, the 4-slot variant has an 80mm gap. This is ideal for motherboards with a two PCIe slot gap between the two PCIe x16 slots.

How Much are these NVLink SLI Bridges?

Both the 3-slot and 4-slot variants have the same price at $89 USD and are available now from their website.