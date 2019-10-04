EVGA Sticking With Current X299 Boards for X-Series 10000

Are you rocking one of the premium X299 motherboards from EVGA? Then they have good news for you. They don’t seem to be following the trend of releasing updated motherboards for the upcoming Intel CPU launch. Rather, they simply suggest that you update your BIOS ahead of the X-Series 10000 CPU launch. Well, if you plan to upgrade to the new CPUs that is.

X299

It’s hardly a surprise really. The EVGA X299 DARK, for example, is still one of the best performance boards out there. So, why upgrade it if it’s already ahead!

What EVGA Had to Say

“EVGA X299 motherboards immediately set the bar for performance, cooling and stability. Since then, EVGA has improved the cooling, reinvented the modern motherboard BIOS, and continued to shock the enthusiast world with the EVGA X299 DARK. And these boards are only just getting started. With the release of Intel’s Core X-Series 10000 Processor Family, EVGA X299 Motherboards are ready and waiting for them. Current owners need only update the motherboard BIOS for full compatibility; new owners can boot into the motherboard BIOS and update the BIOS with their brand-new CPUs.”

