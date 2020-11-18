EVGA Unveil its New BP Bronze Series Power Supplies

EVGA has today announced the launch of its new and latest power supply range. The EVGA BP power supplies add another affordable option to EVGA’s 80 Plus Bronze-certified line-up while reducing the overall length to 120 mm – EVGA’s shortest ATX power supply to-date! The BP power supplies feature a 115 mm hydraulic bearing fan to ensure that staying cool and quiet is no tall order. Combining a full suite of protections and EVGA’s 3 Year Limited Warranty, this power supply should be on the shortlist for your next system build.

EVGA BP Bronze Series Power Supplies

Short and Silent: The BP Series gives you both extra space at 120 mm long and silence with an HYB fan.

Standard ATX Form Factor: Will fit most mATX, EATX, HPTX, and XL-ATX cases.

80 Plus Bronze Efficiency: 80 Plus Bronze certification ensures your power supply isn’t wasting power and turning it into excess heat. Under typical load this power supply is 85% efficient or higher.

Hard-Lined Design: Hard-Lined design attaches your cables to the power supply for ease of installation and removal. You can be ready to go right out of the box.

DC to DC Converter: Voltage step-down for rock-solid power stability and minimal signal noise. (For 3.3 V and 5 V)

Hydraulic Bearing Fan: Hydraulic Bearings reduce the wear and tear on a fan’s bearings, reduce noise, and feature a longer-lasting life than sleeve bearing fans.

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, EVGA has not confirmed any specific regional release dates for the BP Bronze Series power supplies now how much we can expect them to cost. If you do, however, want to learn more about them, then you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!