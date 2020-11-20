EVGA Unveils its Amazing (And Expensive) 3090 KINGPIN Hybrid

There has certainly been a lot of anticipation surrounding the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 KINGPIN hybrid graphics card. Largely because, when taking the already stonkingly huge specifications of just the reference GPU models, this custom-design (with a build-in 360mm AIO cooling solution) looks almost certain to represent (at least in the hands of the right person/people) potentially the most powerful Nvidia card currently available on the market!

If you have, therefore, been exceptionally keen on checking the 3090 KINGPIN hybrid out, then we have some (partially) good news! – Following a report via EVGA’s official Twitter account, this graphics card is (sort of) available now!

EVGA 3090 KINGPIN HYBRID Graphics Card

Coming with a boost clock speed of 1920 MHz, the EVGA KINGPIN hybrid is undoubtedly a premium design. As such, this isn’t a graphics card that would be well suited to the casual or even enthusiast-level consumer. We’re undoubtedly in the realms of extreme overclocking here with people looking to push that already pretty high clock speed into practically obscene territories. Something that should be more than possible with it’s build-in 360mm AIO cooling solution.

As you might expect, however, with such a huge level of potential, it also comes with a pretty high and exclusive (for a number of reasons) price tag!

Price & Availability

The EVGA KINGPIN Hybrid graphics card will only see a limited release of likely just a few hundred units. As such, don’t expect to see this at your local retailer nor for it to alleviate any of the stock shortages seen with practically every and all Nvidia 30XX models. More so, however, the KINGPIN Hybrid is only available to EVGA ELITE members. Which isn’t, in fairness, quite as an exclusive club as the name might suggest.

Oh, and the price? – $2,000 – But who needs both kidneys, right?…

If you do want to learn more about this new and amazingly potent graphics card release, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!