EVGA Unveils More RTX Cards Including Hydro Copper Version

More EVGA RTX-20 Cards Incoming

During the NVIDIA RTX-20 series video card launch, EVGA announced their initial air-cooled lineup as well. What is missing however, are their Hydro Copper and Hybrid liquid cooled units.

That is until now. EVGA’s Jacob Freeman teased new photos on his Twitter account showing the gorgeous new Hydro Copper blocks installed. Most of the body is made of clear glass acrylic giving a full view of the nickel plated block underneath. The EVGA Hydro Copper card also features a brushed aluminium bracket along the edge facing the G1/4 connector side.

This one is specifically the Hydro Copper FTW3. As you can see with the IO shield at the bottom, the block itself extends much further in width than the PCB.

Mr. Freeman also teased a photo of the Hybrid FTW3 and Hybrid XC which have a built-in AIO liquid cooler. Previous Hybrid units use Asetek OEM coolers, and this would most likely use the same units as well.

Furthermore, there is a 90mm fan cooling the VRM components as well. However, the most noticeable part is the transparent housing shroud. It looks quite beautiful, much more so than the air-cooled EVGA RTX 20-series designs we have seen so far.

What About Other EVGA Models?

Twitter user @ghost_motley also Tweeted out the rest of the EVGA RTX-20 series designs which were shown in the latest EVGA podcast. These includes the Hydro Copper XC, which has a much slimmer block than the Hydro Copper FTW3 version. There is also a blower style air-cooled variant with a single 80mm blower fan. However, this has a transparent housing shroud, similar to the Hybrid FTW3 variant.

EVGA RTX 2080 Ti designs pic.twitter.com/6PAMyUdhov — Charlie (@ghost_motley) August 31, 2018

The best part about this tease is that according to Mr. Freeman, they are actually preparing more options. They have yet to announce what these cards are going to be called or what features will they have.

oK, this IsN't the full lineup Guys 😀😀 https://t.co/oAn7TvjPIE — Jacob Freeman (@EVGA_JacobF) September 5, 2018

When Are These Coming Out?

There is no word yet. However, they will most likely be up for retail once the embargo lifts on September 17th for the Founder’s Edition RTX 20-series review.