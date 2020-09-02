EVGA Unveils its Nvidia 3090/3080/3070 Graphics Cards

EVGA has today announced the launch of its brand new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090, 3080, and 3070 custom graphics cards! These new GPUs are colossally powerful in every way, giving you a whole new tier of performance. They are powered by the NVIDIA® Ampere architecture, which doubles down on ray tracing and AI performance with enhanced RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and new streaming multiprocessors.

The EVGA GeForce RTX 30 Series is the absolute definition of ultimate performance.

EVGA Nvidia 3090/3080/3070 Graphics Cards

The EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 is colossally powerful in every way imaginable, giving you a whole new tier of performance at 8K resolution. It’s powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, which doubles down on ray tracing and AI performance with enhanced RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and new streaming multiprocessors. Combined with the next generation of design, cooling, and overclocking with EVGA Precision X1, the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Series redefines the definition of ultimate performance.

The EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 delivers the unprecedented performance that gamers crave for 4K resolution gaming, powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture. It’s built with enhanced RT Cores and Tensor Cores, new streaming multiprocessors, and superfast G6X memory for an amazing gaming experience. Combined with the next generation of design, cooling, and overclocking with EVGA Precision X1, the EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Series presents a new definition in ultimate performance.

The EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 is powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture. Built with enhanced RT Cores and Tensor Cores, new streaming multiprocessors, and high-speed G6 memory, it gives you the power you need to rip through the most demanding games at 1440p resolution. Combined with the next generation of design, cooling, and overclocking with EVGA Precision X1, the EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 Series creates a definition for ultimate performance.

Features

iCX Technology* – 9 sensors across the card track and eliminate hot spots.

25% Thicker Copper Base – Improves thermal resistance and GPU cooling.

Optimized Heatpipe Placement – Heatpipes are selectively positioned for optimal heat dissipation.

Backplate Heatpipe Cooling – Super-thin backplate heatpipe improves cooling.

HDB Fans 2.0 – Increased performance with a fraction of the noise.

HDB Active Motor – The next generation of silent performance for 0dB mode.

Offset Center Fan* – Center fan is offset by 10mm to increase the direct airflow area by 16%.

Showstopping Design

Addressable RGB LEDs lie under a smooth silver diffuser** with up to 9 luminous effects.

Sleek Streamline design embodies speed and performance.

Stealth black zinc plated I/O bracket.

Sophisticated and functional ARGB backplate.

Built for EVGA Precision X1

Built for NVIDIA GeForce RTX, EVGA Precision X1 is the next generation overclocking software to maximize and control your EVGA graphics card. With the new EVGA Precision for Game Bar widget, you can get instant access to monitoring and overclocking built right into Windows Game Bar. Want to overclock and monitor without even exiting your game? It’s all here.

DXR (DirectX Ray Tracing)

DirectX Ray Tracing allows games to simulate how light works in real life, providing incredibly realistic and beautiful graphic effects like global illumination, reflections, and shadows. GeForce RTX GPUs were designed from the start for the demands of ray tracking workloads. Specialized RT cores, found only on GeForce RTX graphics cards, provide billions of rays per second of performance, and up to 3X the frame rate with DXR games and applications. This makes ray tracing at real-time frame rates possible for the first time.

DirectX 12 Ultimate

DirectX is an API that enables developers to add amazing graphics effects to Microsoft Windows-based PC games. DirectX 12 Ultimate is the newest version of the API and new gold standard for the next-generation of games. DX12 Ultimate takes games to a whole new level of realism with support for ray tracing, mesh shaders, variable rate shading, and sampler feedback. GeForce RTX is the first and only PC platform with support for these game-changing features.

Where Can I Learn More?

Although EVGA has not confirmed any specific release dates nor prices for their new Nvidia 30XX range of graphics cards, if you want to learn more about them, you can check out the official website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!