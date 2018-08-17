EVGA X299 2 Micro ATX 2 Motherboard Now Available

/ 2 hours ago

EVGA X299 2 Micro ATX 2 Motherboard Now Available

EVGA X299 Micro ATX Gets an Upgrade

EVGA has revamped their X299 Micro ATX HEDT motherboard with a new version 2.0. This is an upgrade inside and out, including a new GUI BIOS, 14-phase Digital VRM, WiFi+BT module and more.

What is New in the X299 Micro ATX 2?

The X299 chipset of course, supports the latest generation Intel high-end desktop processors. Since it uses a smaller micro-ATX PCB, the X299 Micro ATX 2 only has three PCIe slots (two x16) and four DIMM slots. Typical ATX X299 motherboards have eight DIMM slots and several PCIe slots. This is not a deal breaker for users who only need the board for installing a two-way SLI. EVGA instead prioritizes the OC-ability and other fundamental needs of HEDT users.

There is also an M.2 slot for NVMe drives in between the two PCIe x16 slots. Plus, a PCIe x4 slot at the bottom for any additional expansion card.

The 14-phase VRM comes with a very beefy and functional cooler. This ensures that there are no throttling problems like with other boards which prioritize aesthetic over use. EVGA also put in a fan directly on top to actively cool the component. Combined with the new GUI BIOS, this should make overclocking much easier and more convenient for many users. Even those without experience can use the new OC presets as well.

How Much is the EVGA X299 Micro ATX 2?

The X299 Micro ATX 2 motherboard is now available from EVGA’s website or through other retailers for $299 USD.

…and yes, before you ask, it has RGB LED headers.

