EVGA Z10 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Launched

EVGA Finally Launches the Z10 Keyboard

EVGA‘s new Z10 mechanical keyboard is now available. The full-size input device uses Kailh mechanical switches, in tactile brown (silent) or tactile blue (clicky) variants. These are of course, based on the Cherry MX design so they are compatible with Cherry MX keycaps. EVGA however, packs the Z10 with significantly more features than the competition. This includes a dedicated macro key bank, an LCD screen, dedicated media keys, dedicated volume and brightness sliders, and more.

Although it does not have RGB LED backlighting, it has RED LED backlighting. Plus it is fully customizable with various behaviour presets and light groups. The LCD screen is also a handy feature, something that is missing in many keyboards these days. Logitech of course, popularized the incorporated LCD screen use. EVGA’s screen however is able to integrate with Precision XOC or ELEET X statistics. It can display things like GPU temperature, frame rate, CPU temperature, and more.

Like any worthy mechanical gaming keyboard, it also has anti-ghosting and N-key rollover function. There are also two USB 2.0 ports for connecting extra storage or for peripheral pass-through. This is handy for headsets for instance, and there is one on each side. Additionally, there is also an extended wrist rest, which ensures gamers are comfortable throughout game time.

How Much is the EVGA Z10 Mechanical Keyboard?

The Z10 mechanical gaming keyboard is now available for $149.99 USD.