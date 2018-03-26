EVGA Z370 FTW Motherboard Review

EVGA FTW

As one of the biggest and most respected names in the business, EVGA has a strong reputation to live up to. They have created many of the best graphics cards in the world, such as their stunning take on the GTX 1080 Ti. In more recent years, they’ve been playing around in the motherboard market too and had several big successes. Now, we’ve got the EVGA FTW in the eTeknix office, one of their most popular Z370 motherboards, and I can’t wait to see what it’s capable of!

As you can see, the motherboard is pretty competitive regarding features. Equipped with onboard power controls, high-end power delivery hardware, dual BIOS, Optane support, and more, it should be a strong competitor when it comes to overclocking. Of course, how it stacks up in the real world vs how it stacks up on paper are two different things, so let’s get it on the test bench asap.

Features

On-Board Power Button

On-Board Reset Button

100% Solid State Capacitors

Onboard CPU Temperature Monitor

3 Year Warranty

Supports Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 Socket 1151 Coffee Lake-S Processors

Reinforced PCIe and DIMM slots

Switchable Dual BIOS

EVGA GUI BIOS

HDMI 1.4 and DP 1.2

Highly-Efficient 11 Phase Digital VRM

Intel Optane™ Memory Ready

Specifications

Chipset: Intel Z370

Socket: LGA1151

Form Factor: ATX

SLI: 2-Way SLI + PhysX

Memory: 4 DIMM Dual-Channel DDR4 4133MHz+ (up to 64GB)

Display Outputs: HDMI 1.4, DP1.2

USB: 10x USB 3.0 / 2x USB 2.0

USB 3.1 (Rear I/O): 1x USB3.1 Type-A, Type-C

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What EVGA Had to Say