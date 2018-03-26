EVGA Z370 FTW Motherboard Review
Peter Donnell / 3 hours ago
EVGA FTW
As one of the biggest and most respected names in the business, EVGA has a strong reputation to live up to. They have created many of the best graphics cards in the world, such as their stunning take on the GTX 1080 Ti. In more recent years, they’ve been playing around in the motherboard market too and had several big successes. Now, we’ve got the EVGA FTW in the eTeknix office, one of their most popular Z370 motherboards, and I can’t wait to see what it’s capable of!
As you can see, the motherboard is pretty competitive regarding features. Equipped with onboard power controls, high-end power delivery hardware, dual BIOS, Optane support, and more, it should be a strong competitor when it comes to overclocking. Of course, how it stacks up in the real world vs how it stacks up on paper are two different things, so let’s get it on the test bench asap.
Features
- On-Board Power Button
- On-Board Reset Button
- 100% Solid State Capacitors
- Onboard CPU Temperature Monitor
- 3 Year Warranty
- Supports Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 Socket 1151 Coffee Lake-S Processors
- Reinforced PCIe and DIMM slots
- Switchable Dual BIOS
- EVGA GUI BIOS
- HDMI 1.4 and DP 1.2
- Highly-Efficient 11 Phase Digital VRM
- Intel Optane™ Memory Ready
Specifications
- Chipset: Intel Z370
- Socket: LGA1151
- Form Factor: ATX
- SLI: 2-Way SLI + PhysX
- Memory: 4 DIMM Dual-Channel DDR4 4133MHz+ (up to 64GB)
- Display Outputs: HDMI 1.4, DP1.2
- USB: 10x USB 3.0 / 2x USB 2.0
- USB 3.1 (Rear I/O): 1x USB3.1 Type-A, Type-C
For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.
What EVGA Had to Say
“The EVGA Z370 FTW has everything you need to upgrade and enjoy Intel’s latest 8th Gen Core i7/i5 processors. With the Z370 platform, high-performance gaming and powerful work machines are now more affordable than ever. Featuring 6 SATA ports, 10 USB 3.0 ports, USB 3.1 Type A and Type-C ports, multiple M.2 sockets, Intel® Optane™, 7.1 Channel Audio, and an Intel Gigibit NIC, this board is ready for storage, sound, and data whenever you want it. However, this board wouldn’t be FTW without a highly-efficient Digital VRM connected to an 11 Phase power design, 2-way SLI + PhysX support, Dual-BIOS support, and EVGA’s GUI BIOS. Whatever your passion, the EVGA Z370 FTW has the tools to get you there and the power to get the job done.” – EVGA