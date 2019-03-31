Evil Dead’s Ash Is Heading To Dead By Daylight

Dead By Daylight

I must confess to being a pretty huge fan of Dead By Daylight. There are very few games these days that manage to consistently grab my attention, but somehow this one does.

It seems, however, that the latest DLC pack is also tying into another one of my favourite things. Yes, following the release of a video, Ash Williams, from the Evil Dead franchise, is the next character heading to Dead By Daylight!

Groovy!

The Evil Dead franchise has seen a recent increase in popularity thanks to the (much better than it has any right to be (and cancelled without particular good reason)) TV series. The introduction of this character, however, will undoubtedly prove to be one of their most popular to date.

Ash Williams plus Dead By Daylight does kinda lead to a nerdgasms!

When Is It Out?

While it is at the time of writing unclear if the ‘Evil Dead’ will be made into a killer, Ash Williams will be added on the 2nd of April! Yes, just a couple days away!

I’m not usually a gluton for DLC, but for this one, I will make an exception! As above, it’s a perfect storm. It is, however, a little surprising given how actor Bruce Campbell had seemingly ‘retired’ the character last year. Still, I’m not complaining and neither should you!

What do you think? Are you excited for this new DLC? Which other characters would you like to see added? – Let us know in the comments!