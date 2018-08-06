EVO 2018 Street Fighter Final Produces First Ever UK Winner

I’ve come rather late to the world of eSports, but find myself watching it more and more often. In terms of the UK, we don’t have many top players or teams competing, but we have, on occasion, scores some victories along the way. When it came to Evo 2018 though, nobody was expected a UK player to reach the final. It did, however, get a little exciting when Problem-X battled to the end in the Street Fighter category.

The tournament itself is one of the biggest to specifically feature fighting game tournaments. In the final, the UK’s Benjamin “Problem-X” Simon faced off against a much bigger profile player in Tokido.

Big Battle!

With the UK player choosing Bison and Japans Tokido choosing Akuma, the stage was set for an epic final and boy was it! Throughout the game, Benjamin “Problem-X” Simon played exceptionally well, making few errors. That doesn’t mean to say though that Tokido wasn’t battling hard enough.

After 20 minutes and a reset though, Benjamin “Problem-X” Simon overcame Tokido to become the first ever Street Fighter tournament winner from the UK.

Watch It For Yourself!

To watch the final, skip to exactly the 3-hour mark in the above video. The final took around 20 minutes to find a winner and while Tokido had his moments, Problem-X was pretty much the top-dog through-out the entire match. Given that the match ran past midnight though, it’s entirely possible that it just came down a battle of fatigue with Problem-X having a little more left in the tank.

Either way, it’s time to celebrate! The UK is the current King of Street Fighter! Personally, I was just a little disappointed that we didn’t see more Hadoken spamming.

What do you think? Are you a fan of eSports? – Let us know in the comments!