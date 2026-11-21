Ex-Nintendo Staff Say Interest in The Legend of Zelda Was Declining Before Breath of the Wild

Kit Ellis and Krysta Yang, who previously worked at Nintendo of America, have revealed that interest in the Zelda series was declining with each new release before Breath of the Wild arrived.

Kit Ellis, former marketing director at Nintendo of America, and Krysta Yang, the company’s former public relations manager, have revealed that The Legend of Zelda was losing public interest before the arrival of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Interest in the Series Was Declining Before Breath of the Wild Arrived

“There has been some revisionist history out there lately,” Ellis comments. “I remember, I was going to the focus groups where it was a really dark moment. The feedback was like, ‘The fan base is dwindling. This is not bringing in new players.'”

According to Ellis, The Legend of Zelda was generating less and less interest with each new release, which is why he says Nintendo had to give the series a “dramatic” change to make it a major sales success once again. To achieve this, the development team decided to move away from many of the series’ classic conventions, such as traditional dungeons and worlds with linear progression.

Although the series was never irrelevant and its different releases usually sold several million copies, there was a huge jump in its commercial success with the arrival of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. For example, Twilight Princess sold 8 million copies, while Skyward Sword only reached 3 million. Breath of the Wild, meanwhile, has sold more than 34 million copies.

Its success was so great that it received a direct sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, and went on to influence 2D games such as Echoes of Wisdom. Now, Nintendo has decided to return to the series’ classic roots with a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for Nintendo Switch 2, which has already become a sales success.