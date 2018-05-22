Excelvan Q7 World Cup Memorial Projector on Sale

Excelvan Q7

Tired of watching the World Cup on the small screen? The recently launched Excelvan Q7 World Cup Memorial Projector looks to be a great deal for those who want to take things to the next level, without spending a small fortune. While I’m sure many would love to invest in a big 4K projector and huge screen, it’s not really suitable for everyone’s house, budget, or explaining to you SO. However, for just £119.99 you can project up to a 160-inches at near 1080p.

Excelvan Q7 World Cup Projector Features

1080P Supported, Born For World Cup

Perfect for movies, TV and gaming

Supports USB, DVD player, TV box, PC, tablet, smartphone, game consoles and more

Adjust from 55 inch to 160 (based on distance from screen)

A brightness of 3300 lumens

1000:1 contrast ratio

Resolution

There are a fair few cheap projectors on the market which claim to have HD output, but really only have HD input and output to something like 800×600, so watch out. However, at 1280 x 800, the resolution output on this unit is more than enough to be enjoyable for the big screen without the upfront cost of true HD units. Sure, it’s not going to be the ultimate home cinema addition. However, for those dipping their toes into their first projector, it’s affordable enough and packs enough features to let you test the water.

How Much Is It?

For those first few to order, the Excelvan even comes with a free 120″ projector screen with $26.46. Given that the original price of the projector is $196.85, with the current saving plus the free screen (if you’re quick enough), that’s a saving of $61.32!

Where to Buy?

It’s available from GearBest right now for just £119.99. The current promotion is expected to last until the 27th of May.

Review?

We’re expecting a sample of the Excelvan soon and look forward to bringing a review. If you miss the deal, the price looks pretty great anyway, and we can wait to test its performance!