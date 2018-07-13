Exceptionally Dodgy Nvidia 2080ti Benchmark ‘Leaks’

Literally, at any moment now, we’re expecting Nvidia to give a confirmation on the next series in their graphics card line. We know its coming, Nvidia has said so, but for exact details, they have remained exceptionally tight-lipped. There was not such much as a peep regarding them at CES 2018 and as such, the internet has been left to fill the blanks as to what we can expect to see.

Twitter Sparks The rumour!

A Twitter post has sparked a brand new rumour in motion. One that on the surface would appear to confirm some details about the new flagship GPU. In it, a benchmark for the Nvidia 2080TI is shown in the ‘Ashes of the Singularity’ game. With the seeming confirmation that the new GPU is ready and will be referred to as the 20XX series. Call us, crazy, but we’re not buying it!

Suspicious For Various Reasons

One of the first key points is that many have said that the results given are suspiciously identical to those that a current 1080TI would produce. That isn’t, however, the entire story. Rumours are also swirling as to what “special supply for GSS” might be referring to.

Gullable Sucker Syndrome?

Ok, so GSS might actually stand for something legitimate, but based on this evidence, we’re not buying it! It is entirely possible that this Nagato (despite apparently clocking up zero in-game hours for this benchmark title) has legitimately got a Nvidia 2080TI. This supposed benchmark, however, seems to ask a lot more questions than it answers.

Although we at eTeknix always stand to be proven wrong, I think we’re fairly safe in calling BS on this.

What do you think? – Legit or fake? – Let us know in the comments!