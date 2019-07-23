EXCLUSIVE: Corsair Buys Origin PC?

Corsair is acquiring system builder Origin PC in the US, according to several sources that have informed us earlier today.

The Miami-based system builder has been around for over 30 years. Offering not just pre-built gaming desktops but laptops as well. They also offer workstation and HPC desktop solutions for professional businesses. This even extends to full-tower, mid-tower, small form-factor, laptop and rackmount configurations.

Once finalized, the acquisition expands Corsair’s gaming PC business further into full builds. Last year, Corsair also acquired Elgato Systems‘ gaming and streaming product line. Which expanded their portfolio to reach online content creators. Excluding the Elgato acquisition was their Eve automation division. Which has been spun off as Eve Systems and works independently.

What Will Happen to Origin PC’s Products?

Recently, Origin PC launched their Big O PC. A single full-tower system which combines an Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and gaming PC into one system. As expected, this PC along with their other gaming builds feature a lot of Corsair hardware. The Big O in particular uses Dominator Platinum RGB RAM, and Corsair RGB fans.

Origin PC would likely spinoff as a subsidiary of Corsair Components just like Elgato Gaming. They would still continue to offer their existing product line.

We are reaching out to representatives for confirmation as we speak. This article will be updated as the story develops.