Extended Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Gameplay Video Released

Extended Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Gameplay Footage Released

30-Minute Footage Not Shown at E3 2019

Electronic Arts was present at E3 2019 to show off their latest Star Wars title dubbed Jedi: Fallen Order. Fans of the franchise were treated to exciting light sabre duels and new characters. Now, EA is releasing extended gameplay footage to keep fans excited. This one is an almost 30-minute video, featuring scenes that were not shown at E3.

While the trailer only showed brief glimpses of action, this footage actually shows the full context in-game. Furthermore, we get to see what Respawn and EA meant about “non-linear” gameplay exploration elements. Drawing inspiration from Metroid.

Unlike the previous recent Star Wars games, EA tapped Respawn Entertainment instead of DICE to work on the title. It is using Unreal Engine 4 instead of the Frostbite engine. So load times will probably be a lot better in Fallen Order than Battlefront II.

What is the Story About?

The Fall Order story takes place after Order 66. As fans of Star Wars know, this is what started the galaxy-wide purge of the Jedi Order.

Players will be controlling Padawan Cal Kestis (portrayed by Cameron Monaghan). He is one of the last surviving Jedi on the run from the Galactic Empire and the evil Second Sister Inquisitor portrayed by Vanessa Marshall.

Cal will be seeking out the Rebels as well as his Jedi Master Cere (played by Debra Wilson). Players can also expect to visit familiar places like
Kashyyyk, Mygeeto and Umbarra, as well as new worlds in the Star Wars universe.

When is Star Wars – Jedi: Fallen Order Coming Out?

Star Wars – Jedi: Fallen Order is out November 15 on PC and consoles.

