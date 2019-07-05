Extensive AMD Radeon RX 5700 & XT Benchmarks Leak Early

AMD Radeon RX 5700 Benchmarks Leak

Despite the AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card not officially being released for a few more days yet, that seemingly hasn’t stopped someone getting a little excited about the launch. In a report via Videocardz, a reviewer has seemingly jumped the gun with their graphics cards testing and has revealed a significant number of benchmarks from both the standard 5700 and the XT model.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Far Cry 5

Wolfenstein II

3D Mark Time Spy (DX12)

3D Mark Time Spy (DX11)

AMD Radeon 5700/XT Power Consumption

Is the AMD Radeon 5700/XT Any Good?

Well, firstly I would expect AMD to have a few choice words for the person who accidentally leaked these benchmarks. Probably mostly 4-lettered or whatever the Polish(?) equivalent is. The main question is, however, are the new graphics cards any good?

Well, they’re not bad and in truth based on the claims AMD made, they do appear to (just about) stack up with the 2070. Then again, in other instances, they are beaten comfortably by just the 2060 Super.

While we here at eTeknix will neither confirm nor deny that we might have massively extensive reviews of these graphics cards on the way, it is a little food for thought ahead of the launch.

