F1 2017 is Free-to-Play All Weekend and 70% Off Until March 26

Free to Play for the Weekend

While Humble Bundle offered F1 2015 completely for free a few days ago, now it is F1 2017‘s turn. However, this one is not a permanent keepsies like that promo. Instead, it is the full game but as a time-limited demo which only lasts until the Weekend is over. This should give fans some time to enjoy the latest advancements Codemasters has implemented in F1 2017. It significantly improves over F1 2016 in terms of AI realism. Plus, it is just simply much more fun.

What If I Want to Buy the Full F1 2017 Game?

Furthermore, Codemasters is also offering a massive 70% off discount for the game. Just in case gamers want to purchase it, they can find it both on Steam or on the Humble store for just £13.50. That is a 70% drop from the usual price and is mighty tempting. This sale price lasts for 48 hours since the publishing of this article, and will expire on March 26, 12:00 noon EST.

Can My System Run F1 2017?

The F1 2017 uses the latest graphical implementation of the EGO engine 4.0 and has requires the following hardware for PC.

Minimum Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64bit Versions of Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10

64bit Versions of Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i3 530 or AMD FX 4100

Processor: Intel Core i3 530 or AMD FX 4100

Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 460 or AMD HD 5870

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 460 or AMD HD 5870

DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 40 GB available space

40 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Soundcard

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Soundcard

Additional Notes: Supported Graphics Cards: AMD HD5870 or better, HD6870 or better, HD7790 or better, R7 260 or better, R9 260 or better Nvidia GTX460 or better Series, GTX560 or better, GTX650Ti or better, GTX750 or better, GTX950 or better.

Recommended Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64bit Versions of Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10

64bit Versions of Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5 4690 or AMD FX 8320

Processor: Intel Core i5 4690 or AMD FX 8320

Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1070 or AMD RX 480

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1070 or AMD RX 480

DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 40 GB available space

40 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Soundcard

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Soundcard

Additional Notes: Supported Graphics Cards: AMD HD5870 or better, HD6870 or better, HD7790 or better, R7 260 or better, R9 260 or better Nvidia GTX460 or better Series, GTX560 or better, GTX650Ti or better, GTX750 or better, GTX950 or better

To grab the game, simply log on to your Steam account and find the game in the store. Users can also check out the official Steam Page and click the link there.

