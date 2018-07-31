F1 2018 Releases New Amazing Gameplay Trailer!

In recent years we have seen the F1 gaming series really start to impress us. Particularly with the level of photographic realism they are attempting to bring to the game. I am a bit of a partial fan of racing games, I should, however, quantify that. I enjoy the single player and I enjoy the multiplayer. Despite that, I’m not much of a fan of getting rammed into at the first corner and driven off the track by other online racers. I guess a few of you can relate to that though.

Leading up to the release of F1 2018 though, a new gameplay trailer has been released and it looks pretty amazing!

Details Revealed

Although we do not have many key details regarding changes to the game, the trailer does give us some insights. For example, it would appear that R&D and some form of team management are going to be brought into the game. In addition, it also seems that they are keen to expand further on the career mode of the game from last year.

We also know that the game is also pushing out their ‘classic’ racing mode further with various iconic cars feature. That being said though, just looking at it shows some exceptionally impressive visuals to the game. Both fans of formula 1 and the F1 gaming series have every right to be dribbling a little at this point. It really does look good!

When Is It Out?

F1 2018 release for PC, Xbox One and PS4 on August the 24th. While you may prefer something a little more ‘arcade’ than the realism they go for in F1 2018, this has to at least get your attention a little. There are, after all, very few racing games that look this polished.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the F1 game series? Looking forward to the new release? – Let us know in the comments!